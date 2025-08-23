Left Menu

Fugitive Bank Fraud Offender Nabbed After Two Decades

The CBI arrested Dinesh D Gehlot, accused in a long-standing bank fraud, after years of evading authorities. Gehlot, who used forged documents for a loan fraud, was finally captured in Noida through advanced technology and detailed investigation, highlighting law enforcement's enhanced capabilities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully apprehended Dinesh D Gehlot, a fugitive involved in a significant bank fraud case, marking progress after years of relentless pursuit, according to a CBI press release. Gehlot, accused of misleading the Bank of Baroda with forged housing loan documents, was at large since 2004.

Having filed a charge sheet in 2007, the CBI had identified Gehlot as a conspirator in defrauding the bank. Despite repeated summons and warrants, he remained elusive from the trial, prompting issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants and a Proclamation warrant by a Special Judge in December 2024.

Gehlot frequently changed his residence and concealed his identity, complicating capture efforts. Employing sophisticated technology and tracking databases, the CBI analyzed his digital footprint. This, paired with thorough fieldwork, led to his capture in Noida. Gehlot, now in judicial custody, exemplifies advanced, integrated law enforcement tactics in capturing long-absconding criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

