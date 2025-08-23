PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

During the National Space Day event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the increasing integration of space technology within India's governance framework. He detailed its profound impact across diverse sectors, from crop insurance and disaster management to fisheries and infrastructure planning, emphasizing the transformative power of satellite-based solutions.

PM Modi urged Indian space startups to strive towards creating five unicorns in the space sector over the next five years. He also encouraged the private sector to boost the frequency of space launches to 50 rockets annually, aligning with his vision for India's burgeoning space capabilities.

The event also saw ISRO chief V Narayanan commend PM Modi's leadership, attributing the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission to his guidance. Narayanan announced India's ambitious space plans, including the Chandrayaan-4 mission, Venus Orbiter Mission, and the establishment of the Bhartiya Space Station by 2035.