Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday declared a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the Hoshiarpur LPG tanker explosion. The tragic incident resulted in two fatalities and 23 injuries. Mann expressed condolences and assured free treatment for the injured.

In a post on X, CM Mann detailed the late-night accident in Mandiala village, confirming fatalities and injuries. 'We pray for the departed souls' peace and the quick recovery of the injured,' his message read. The Punjab government pledged Rs 2 lakh for bereaved families and free medical care for the injured.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended his sympathies, calling the tragedy 'extremely tragic'. Kejriwal highlighted the state's commitment to support affected families. Meanwhile, an official reported that the LPG tanker and a pickup truck collision led to a massive explosion and fire, causing the casualties.

The Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur reported 23 injured victims, with some referred to specialty hospitals for treatment. An injured victim recounted dependence on neighbors for transportation to the hospital due to unreachable ambulance services.

'We were in a panic. The fire spread to our house but there was no ambulance. Neighbors came to aid,' one victim shared. The explosion was mistaken for a cylinder blast, revealing a more extensive catastrophe when the fire engulfed neighboring areas. (ANI)