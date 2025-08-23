INS Tamal Strengthens Ties with Greece During Souda Bay Visit

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, made a strategic visit to Souda Bay, Greece, from August 19 to 22, 2025. During this stay, the vessel's crew engaged in significant discussions with senior representatives from the Hellenic Navy and NATO officials. These engagements included a key meeting between the Commanding Officer and Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, as well as Captain Kouplakis Ilias, head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operation Training Centre, and Captain Stephen Steacy of the US Navy.

The dialogues centered on enhancing operational cooperation and maritime collaboration. As part of this exchange, the crew of INS Tamal visited the Italian Navy's multi-role amphibious assault unit, ITS Trieste. India's Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, also visited the ship, reinforcing diplomatic ties. The crew's itinerary included tours of Souda Naval Base, an Armament Facility, the NATO center, and a local maritime museum, complemented by a tribute at the World War II cemetery in Crete.

Upon departing Souda Bay on August 22, 2025, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise with the HS Ritsos of the Hellenic Navy, aimed at validating interoperability. This visit underscores the robust defense ties between India and Greece, highlighting mutual interests in maritime security and future collaborations. Continuing its journey, INS Tamal will visit various Asian ports, enhancing diplomatic relations and bilateral ties through maritime diplomacy.