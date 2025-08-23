Left Menu

INS Tamal Strengthens Ties with Greece During Souda Bay Visit

During its visit to Souda Bay, Greece, from August 19-22, 2025, the Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Tamal, fostered naval cooperation with the Hellenic Navy and NATO. The visit bolstered India-Greece defense ties and offered opportunities for further joint naval engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:35 IST
INS Tamal Strengthens Ties with Greece During Souda Bay Visit
INS Tamal (Photo Source: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, made a strategic visit to Souda Bay, Greece, from August 19 to 22, 2025. During this stay, the vessel's crew engaged in significant discussions with senior representatives from the Hellenic Navy and NATO officials. These engagements included a key meeting between the Commanding Officer and Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, as well as Captain Kouplakis Ilias, head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operation Training Centre, and Captain Stephen Steacy of the US Navy.

The dialogues centered on enhancing operational cooperation and maritime collaboration. As part of this exchange, the crew of INS Tamal visited the Italian Navy's multi-role amphibious assault unit, ITS Trieste. India's Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, also visited the ship, reinforcing diplomatic ties. The crew's itinerary included tours of Souda Naval Base, an Armament Facility, the NATO center, and a local maritime museum, complemented by a tribute at the World War II cemetery in Crete.

Upon departing Souda Bay on August 22, 2025, INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise with the HS Ritsos of the Hellenic Navy, aimed at validating interoperability. This visit underscores the robust defense ties between India and Greece, highlighting mutual interests in maritime security and future collaborations. Continuing its journey, INS Tamal will visit various Asian ports, enhancing diplomatic relations and bilateral ties through maritime diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
2
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
4
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025