Jammu Police Crack Down on Elaborate Marriage Fraud Syndicate

Authorities in Jammu have dismantled a sophisticated marriage fraud network, arresting five individuals, including a woman posing as a bride. The suspects orchestrated sham marriages, deceiving victims out of large sums. The investigation began with a police complaint and is ongoing as more cases have emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:34 IST
Five accused have been arrested (Photo Source: Jammu Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jammu Police in Chowki Choura, Akhnoor, have dismantled an elaborate marriage fraud syndicate with the arrest of five individuals, including a woman who impersonated the bride. This group is accused of masterminding fake marriage setups, extorting significant sums from victims under false pretenses.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged with the Akhnoor Police Station on August 11, under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Deepak Kumar, a pivotal figure, allegedly conned Rashpal Chand by presenting a marriage proposal from outside the Union Territory and demanding Rs 3 lakh.

Shockingly, the bride fled two days post-marriage with her accomplices, leaving the victims defrauded. Probes reveal the racket posed as a marriage bureau, handling all arrangements, including the bride and priest. Police urge vigilance, especially for those struggling to find a match, as four other such cases have surfaced.

