Haryana's New Financial Hub and Cleanliness Drive Unveiled

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a new building for the Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute in Panchkula, emphasizing its benefits for the state. He announced plans to rank Haryana cities on cleanliness and efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River through a joint committee.

23-08-2025
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the new Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute building in Panchkula on Saturday. He emphasized its importance during a press briefing, stating that the facility will greatly benefit the state's residents. The Chief Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Developed India by 2047' in which Haryana will play a pivotal role.

Saini also revealed plans to rank cities across Haryana based on their cleanliness, highlighting a proactive approach to urban development. A meeting to deliberate on this initiative was held recently. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to a cleaner environment, which is integral to achieving developmental goals.

Furthermore, a collaborative initiative with the Delhi Government and the Central Water Commission was announced to address the purity of the Yamuna River. Saini, during a session led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, underscored efforts to clean the river and resolve associated issues. Enhanced sewage treatment measures are underway to ensure the sustainability of the river's ecosystem.

