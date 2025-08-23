Left Menu

Innovating the Future: SBI-IIT Guwahati's PSB Hackathon 2025 Concludes

State Bank of India and IIT Guwahati celebrated the successful conclusion of the PSB Hackathon Series 2025 - FINNOVATION. The event, organized to encourage fintech and cybersecurity innovation, culminated in a grand ceremony with notable speakers highlighting the need for continuous innovation and industry-academia collaboration.

SBI and IIT Guwahati honour winners of PSB Hackathon 'FINNOVATION 2025' (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The State Bank of India (SBI), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G), has concluded the highly anticipated PSB Hackathon Series 2025 - FINNOVATION with a grand felicitation ceremony. This event was organized under the guidance of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and coordinated with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to boost innovation in the fintech and cybersecurity sectors.

The winners were awarded by M Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, amidst dignitaries like SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, SBI MD Vinay M Tonse, and IBA CEO Atul Kumar Goyal. The hackathon centered on 'Detecting Loan Defaulters and Tracking Them in the Digital Ecosystem', hosted at IIT Guwahati.

Over 90 days, participants showcased entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving abilities by developing innovative solutions. M Nagaraju praised the winners and noted the importance of fostering talent and collaboration between academia and banking. He emphasized the importance of constant innovation and cybersecurity for India's growth. SBI's CS Setty highlighted the bank's commitment to promoting fintech, startups, and its technological advances like YONO and UPI.

