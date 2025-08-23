Left Menu

Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Amid Controversy

Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has accused the BJP of double standards for demanding the resignation of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, while BJP's own leaders face serious allegations. The controversy follows accusations from multiple women against Mamkootathil, prompting a protest march by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:08 IST
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Amid Controversy
Kerala LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing political tensions in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition and Congress figurehead VD Satheesan has pointedly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its perceived hypocrisy. The BJP is demanding the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, despite its own leadership being embroiled in controversies.

Satheesan highlighted the case of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is allegedly implicated in a POCSO case yet still retains a position on the BJP's central high-power committee. He questioned the BJP's moral standing to call for Mamkootathil's resignation, especially given the speedy accountability measures observed within his own Congress party.

The controversy intensified following accusations against Mamkootathil by writer Honey Bhaskaran and actress Rini Ann George, who both alleged inappropriate conduct. The allegations have spurred the BJP to stage a protest seeking his resignation, amid a political landscape already fraught with instances of alleged misconduct involving various leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025