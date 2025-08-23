Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Amid Controversy

Amid growing political tensions in Kerala, Leader of the Opposition and Congress figurehead VD Satheesan has pointedly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its perceived hypocrisy. The BJP is demanding the resignation of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, despite its own leadership being embroiled in controversies.

Satheesan highlighted the case of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is allegedly implicated in a POCSO case yet still retains a position on the BJP's central high-power committee. He questioned the BJP's moral standing to call for Mamkootathil's resignation, especially given the speedy accountability measures observed within his own Congress party.

The controversy intensified following accusations against Mamkootathil by writer Honey Bhaskaran and actress Rini Ann George, who both alleged inappropriate conduct. The allegations have spurred the BJP to stage a protest seeking his resignation, amid a political landscape already fraught with instances of alleged misconduct involving various leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)