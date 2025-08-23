Frequent Tremors Shake Assam and Nearby Regions: A Seismic Overview

A series of seismic activities has been recorded across India, affecting Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). On Saturday, Assam's Karbi Anglong district was struck by two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 3.2 and 2.7, jolting the region within hours of each other. The 3.2 magnitude quake occurred at 11:47:13 IST at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier the same day, a smaller quake of 2.7 magnitude had impacted the same district at 10:30:48 IST. These tremors reflect a recurring seismic activity pattern, raising concerns about the area's vulnerability. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Kupwara district on Thursday, occurring at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district also experienced seismic activity with two earthquakes recently. The first, of magnitude 4.0, occurred on Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometers, followed by another tremor rated 3.3 at a depth of 20 kilometers. These events signify ongoing tectonic movements across India's northern and northeastern regions, necessitating preparedness and monitoring efforts.

