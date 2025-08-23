Left Menu

Frequent Tremors Shake Assam and Nearby Regions: A Seismic Overview

A series of earthquakes rattled India's northeastern and northern regions. Assam's Karbi Anglong district experienced two significant tremors within hours, and other affected areas included Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of these regions.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:46 IST
Frequent Tremors Shake Assam and Nearby Regions: A Seismic Overview
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A series of seismic activities has been recorded across India, affecting Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). On Saturday, Assam's Karbi Anglong district was struck by two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 3.2 and 2.7, jolting the region within hours of each other. The 3.2 magnitude quake occurred at 11:47:13 IST at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier the same day, a smaller quake of 2.7 magnitude had impacted the same district at 10:30:48 IST. These tremors reflect a recurring seismic activity pattern, raising concerns about the area's vulnerability. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Kupwara district on Thursday, occurring at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district also experienced seismic activity with two earthquakes recently. The first, of magnitude 4.0, occurred on Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometers, followed by another tremor rated 3.3 at a depth of 20 kilometers. These events signify ongoing tectonic movements across India's northern and northeastern regions, necessitating preparedness and monitoring efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025