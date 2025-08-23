AIIMS Guwahati: A Beacon of Healthcare Excellence Under New Leadership

In a notable development, AIIMS Guwahati's newly appointed President, Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, has outlined an ambitious vision for the institution. His aim is to transform it into the premier cancer treatment facility across the Northeast and neighboring countries.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Sanjay emphasized the interdependence of health with other sectors such as food and education, advocating for a comprehensive approach. He also highlighted the role of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which 60% of AIIMS Guwahati's patients are treated for free.

With global expertise and over 45 years of experience, Dr. Sanjay's leadership promises a strengthened journey towards excellence in healthcare, education, and research. The institute boasts advanced facilities like a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre and a robust Radiology Department, emphasizing affordability and accessibility through community-centric programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)