Left Menu

AIIMS Guwahati: A Beacon of Healthcare Excellence Under New Leadership

Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, the newly appointed President of AIIMS Guwahati, envisions it as a leading cancer treatment facility in the Northeast. Emphasizing innovation and holistic growth, he aims to address regional health challenges like cancer and cardiac diseases, enhancing AIIMS' reputation as a healthcare leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:46 IST
AIIMS Guwahati: A Beacon of Healthcare Excellence Under New Leadership
AIIMS Guwahati President Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, AIIMS Guwahati's newly appointed President, Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay, has outlined an ambitious vision for the institution. His aim is to transform it into the premier cancer treatment facility across the Northeast and neighboring countries.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Sanjay emphasized the interdependence of health with other sectors such as food and education, advocating for a comprehensive approach. He also highlighted the role of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which 60% of AIIMS Guwahati's patients are treated for free.

With global expertise and over 45 years of experience, Dr. Sanjay's leadership promises a strengthened journey towards excellence in healthcare, education, and research. The institute boasts advanced facilities like a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre and a robust Radiology Department, emphasizing affordability and accessibility through community-centric programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025