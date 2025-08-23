Tripura Celebrates Unity at North-East NSS Festival

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, officiated the start of the North-East NSS Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala on Saturday. In his address, CM Saha emphasized the festival's role in fostering 'unity in diversity' over its five-day duration, which will witness the convergence of hundreds of NSS volunteers from across the northeastern states. This event is a key component in celebrating youth empowerment, cultural exchange, and community service in the region.

During an interview with ANI, CM Saha remarked on the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi', a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the strategic importance of the region. He underlined that such programs are pivotal to encouraging youth participation in the ongoing development within the Northeast. He stressed that 'a developed India will only be possible when all states are developed' and called for the event's success.

He also urged the youth to consider regional development as a personal commitment. "They have strong innovative ideas, and PM Modi has huge trust in them," Saha added. Scheduled for August 23-27, 2025, the festival is jointly organized by the Tripura State NSS Cell, the NSS Regional Directorate of NER, Guwahati, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, underscoring the government's support for regional unity and development.

Also present at the event were Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy and other dignitaries. The festival aims to nurture unity, leadership, and community service among young volunteers while showcasing the Northeast's rich cultural diversity. Chief Minister Saha also announced 'Vikhit Tripura-2047', a vision document aimed at achieving self-reliance and prosperity for the state by 2047. The roadmap includes goals such as economic strengthening, renewable energy use, and women's empowerment, aligning with the slogan 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' (Advanced Tripura, Best Tripura).