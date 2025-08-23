Left Menu

Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Momentum

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar protests electoral roll revisions, claiming vote theft. Gandhi engages with local farmers while Yadav predicts CM Nitish Kumar's electoral decline. The yatra, spanning 1,300 km and 16 days, reflects rising public dissent against current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:02 IST
Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Sparks Political Momentum
Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav take part in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Katihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking political move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined forces in Bihar to protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The two leaders participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' held in the Katihar district on Saturday, raising concerns over alleged voter list irregularities.

The 16-day-long yatra, traversing over 1,300 kilometers and covering 20 districts, is a strategic campaign by the opposition to highlight what they describe as rampant 'vote theft.' Scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1, the yatra has become a platform for expressing opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance.

Tejashwi Yadav, addressing a rally, boldly stated that the upcoming election would mark the end of Kumar's political career as Bihar's Chief Minister. He urged voters to choose change, while Rahul Gandhi, through posts on social media, accused the current government of being established through 'theft,' not by public choice. Karnataka CM Siddaramiah announced his participation in the rally, showing support for Gandhi's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

