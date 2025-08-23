Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

At the forefront of ensuring an efficient judicial system, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the importance of swift justice during the inauguration of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Jr. Division) court in Mohanpur. He called for justice delivery that is fair, fast, accessible, and affordable.

Highlighting Mohanpur's rapid development over the past three years, CM Saha described the day as historical for the region. He announced plans to establish similar courts in other sub-divisions, celebrating Mohanpur as a model for judicial advancements in Tripura. Underlining the state's legal infrastructure, he commended those involved in the construction of the court.

Emphasizing the judiciary's crucial role in societal progress, CM Saha urged advocates to arrive better prepared to prevent delays in justice. He reiterated support for Tripura's judicial sector, aligning it with the state's broader developmental goals, and commended recent improvements in the state's economy and governance.