Himachal Pradesh Monsoon: A State Reeling Under Nature's Fury

The persistent monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of 303 people since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Among these, 155 fatalities were due to rain-triggered disasters like landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while road accidents accounted for 148 deaths.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed concern over the escalating losses as the monsoon progresses. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted significant damage in his own constituency and distributed relief materials. He visited Bali Chowk to assess the devastation caused by recent flash floods, emphasizing the urgent need for relief measures.

SDMA reports illustrate extensive destruction: 360 individuals injured, 1,212 homes damaged, and substantial losses in infrastructure like roads, water supply, and power lines, tallying up to a staggering Rs 2,34,862.66 lakh. Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts have witnessed the highest casualties, while the agricultural sector has also suffered severe setbacks.

Government officials warn that heavy rains continue to threaten the region, causing landslides and floods that obstruct aid efforts. They urge residents in vulnerable areas to stay vigilant and minimize travel as the state grapples with monsoon-induced repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)