Amit Shah Champions Vibrant Villages Programme to Enhance Border Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a workshop on the Vibrant Villages Programme, aiming to develop border villages across India. Initially targeting 662 villages, the program is set to expand under a Rs 6,839 crore budget, focusing on infrastructure, security, and tourism to boost these strategic areas by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took part in a critical workshop dedicated to the 'Vibrant Villages Programme', a government initiative aiming to spur the development of border villages. As per a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the programme was initially approved on February 15, 2023, targeting select villages within 46 blocks across 19 districts near the northern border in states including Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and the UT of Ladakh.

In its first phase, the programme identified 662 villages for priority development. These include 455 in Arunachal Pradesh, 75 in Himachal Pradesh, 46 in Sikkim, 51 in Uttarakhand, and 35 in Ladakh. Following the Union Cabinet's approval in April, the initiative advanced into the Vibrant Villages Programme-II, which extends beyond the northern border to various other international land borders with a substantial budget of Rs 6,839 crore, earmarked for strategic villages until 2029.

The programme's objectives are multifaceted, focusing on improving living conditions, generating livelihood opportunities, and enhancing security. By providing infrastructure funds, promoting value chain development, organizing outreach activities, and enhancing educational resources, the government aims to transform these villages into vibrant hubs. The initiative encourages local festivities, ministerial visits, and tourism to integrate the border population as key assets in national defense and development. Leveraging technology through databases like PM Gati Shakti will play a crucial role in ensuring the effective implementation of this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

