Trial Unfolds: High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage

The trial of the Eagle S oil tanker's captain and two officers commenced in Helsinki, with charges alleging they intentionally severed five undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. The accused, who pleaded not guilty, face significant prison terms if convicted.

The incident, which occurred on December 25, sparked heightened alert among NATO forces around the Baltic Sea due to a series of suspicious cable and pipeline disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors contend the tanker deliberately dragged its anchor, cutting essential power and internet cables between Finland and Estonia.

Despite claims of innocence, with the defense attributing the anchor drop to technical faults, the prosecution insists on criminal intent. The situation underscores the geopolitical tensions affecting the region, with Finnish authorities stressing the severe impact on national infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)