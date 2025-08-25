Trial Unfolds: High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage
The captain and two officers of the Eagle S oil tanker face charges in Helsinki for allegedly severing undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. They pleaded not guilty, claiming the incident was accidental. Prosecutors argue the damage significantly threatened Finland's energy and telecom networks, seeking substantial prison terms.
The trial of the Eagle S oil tanker's captain and two officers commenced in Helsinki, with charges alleging they intentionally severed five undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. The accused, who pleaded not guilty, face significant prison terms if convicted.
The incident, which occurred on December 25, sparked heightened alert among NATO forces around the Baltic Sea due to a series of suspicious cable and pipeline disruptions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors contend the tanker deliberately dragged its anchor, cutting essential power and internet cables between Finland and Estonia.
Despite claims of innocence, with the defense attributing the anchor drop to technical faults, the prosecution insists on criminal intent. The situation underscores the geopolitical tensions affecting the region, with Finnish authorities stressing the severe impact on national infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Impersonators Strike: Rs 2.3 Crore Robbery in Vivek Vihar
NATO and Ukraine Forge Robust Security Guarantees
Senator Sanders Backs Trump in Strategic Chipmaker Investments
Putin's Peace Proposal: Ukraine's Dilemma Over Donbas and NATO Ambitions
Mosquito Terminator Train: Delhi's New Defender Against Diseases