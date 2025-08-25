Left Menu

PhonePe Unveils Comprehensive Home Insurance Solution

PhonePe has launched a new home insurance product line covering over 20 risks like fire and theft. Premiums start at Rs 181 annually, covering amounts from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 crore. The policy is universally accepted by banks and can be accessed via the PhonePe app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:34 IST
Fintech giant PhonePe unveiled its latest home insurance offerings on Monday, aimed at providing comprehensive protection at an affordable cost. Homeowners can insure their properties against an array of risks, such as fires, floods, and thefts, with premiums starting at just Rs 181 per year.

The policy offers coverage amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to as high as Rs 12.5 crore, ensuring homeowners have substantial protection. Importantly, these policies are compatible with all bank requirements for home loan applicants, according to the company.

The new home insurance product is easily accessible through the PhonePe app, allowing users to seamlessly integrate this essential service into their existing financial arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

