PhonePe Unveils Comprehensive Home Insurance Solution

Fintech giant PhonePe unveiled its latest home insurance offerings on Monday, aimed at providing comprehensive protection at an affordable cost. Homeowners can insure their properties against an array of risks, such as fires, floods, and thefts, with premiums starting at just Rs 181 per year.

The policy offers coverage amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to as high as Rs 12.5 crore, ensuring homeowners have substantial protection. Importantly, these policies are compatible with all bank requirements for home loan applicants, according to the company.

The new home insurance product is easily accessible through the PhonePe app, allowing users to seamlessly integrate this essential service into their existing financial arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)