Trump's Controversial Remarks Stir Speculation Ahead of South Korea Meeting

In a startling move, President Donald Trump took to social media just hours before a crucial meeting with South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae Myung, at the White House. His comments have already sparked diplomatic curiosity.

Trump's post questioned South Korea's political landscape, describing it as resembling a 'Purge or Revolution' and raising concerns about America's ability to engage commercially amid such turmoil. The timing and nature of his remarks suggest potential friction as both leaders meet for the first time.

As leaders convene in Washington, the world watches to see how these unfolding developments might impact international relations and trade between the two nations. Observers remain keen to comprehend the implications of Trump's outspoken views on future bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)