Syria Denounces Israeli Military Incursion
Syria has condemned an alleged military incursion by Israel in the southwestern Damascus Countryside. This comes as both nations are engaged in talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in southern Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a heated diplomatic exchange, Syria condemned what it termed a 'military incursion' by Israel in areas southwest of Damascus, near the capital.
This reported incursion has heightened tensions despite recent dialogues between the two nations aimed at de-escalating ongoing conflicts in the southern region of Syria.
Both countries continue to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape while seeking resolutions to reduce hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel says its forces will withdraw from all five positions in southern Lebanon in stages if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah, reports AP.
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Boosting BJP's Southern Presence
Welspun One Expands Warehousing Footprint in Southern India with Prime Land Acquisitions
Four IDF Soldiers Lightly Injured in Southern Syria Explosion
Galacia Cheese Expands into Western and Southern Markets with Rs 100 Crore Investment