Syria Denounces Israeli Military Incursion

Syria has condemned an alleged military incursion by Israel in the southwestern Damascus Countryside. This comes as both nations are engaged in talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in southern Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a heated diplomatic exchange, Syria condemned what it termed a 'military incursion' by Israel in areas southwest of Damascus, near the capital.

This reported incursion has heightened tensions despite recent dialogues between the two nations aimed at de-escalating ongoing conflicts in the southern region of Syria.

Both countries continue to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape while seeking resolutions to reduce hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

