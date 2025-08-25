PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Unveiling Rs 5,400 Crore Development Spree

On a two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for a series of developmental initiatives collectively valued at Rs 5,400 crore. His visit began with a roadshow, reflecting his enduring popularity in the region.

Key highlights of the visit include inaugurating local manufacturing of hybrid battery electrodes and the global launch of battery electric vehicles manufactured in Ahmedabad, aligning with Modi's ambition for an eco-friendly, connected India. Significantly, Modi unveiled extensive railway projects worth Rs 1,400 crore, enhancing connectivity and economic integration within the region.

Further commitments include road infrastructure upgrades and power distribution improvements in Gujarat, aimed at boosting industrial growth and public safety. New urban infrastructure plans, such as slum development under PMAY (U) and key urban development projects, underscore a transformative agenda for sustainable urban and economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)