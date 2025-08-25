Left Menu

ISRO's Stellar Contribution to Operation Sindoor: A Silent Success

ISRO chairman V Narayanan highlights the crucial role of satellites in Operation Sindoor, a military campaign launched in response to a terror attack in May. With 58 operational satellites, ISRO aims to triple this number within three years, enhancing security and expanding India's space capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

ISRO's strategic contributions to national security were lauded as Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the role satellites played in Operation Sindoor, a calculated military response following the Pahalgam terror attack in May. The operation underscored the precision and efficacy of India's space resources.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Narayanan revealed that India's current fleet of 58 satellites will see significant expansion, with plans to triple the number by mid-2028. These initiatives align with Prime Minister Modi's vision to enhance the country's space infrastructure to ensure maximum security coverage.

In addition to reinforcing national security measures, Narayanan detailed ambitious plans for India's space future, including launching a national space station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. These developments reaffirm India's robust space ambitions and ISRO's pivotal role in them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

