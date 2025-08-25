Trump: Military Ready for Swift Deployment
President Donald Trump stated that U.S. military forces are prepared to be deployed anywhere within 24 hours to address crime issues. During a statement, Trump highlighted the readiness of the Pentagon for potential deployment to places like Chicago, showcasing a commitment to swiftly addressing national security concerns.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the U.S. military is fully prepared for rapid deployment to tackle crime effectively, emphasizing their capability of being on site anywhere within a 24-hour notice.
Trump's remarks came in response to a question about whether the Pentagon is currently preparing for a military deployment to Chicago, a city grappling with significant crime issues.
This statement underscores the administration's intention to leverage military resources as a means of addressing pressing crime-related challenges, signaling a firm stance in maintaining national security.
