Supreme Court Steps In: Delayed Tripura Village Elections Under Scrutiny
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission over delays in Village Committee elections in tribal areas. Over 587 committees remain non-functional, hindering local governance and development. Political parties demand urgent elections to restore democratic processes.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing notices to both the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission due to the persistent delay in holding Village Committee elections in Tripura's tribal regions.
The Apex Court's notice followed a petition highlighting that around 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council have been inactive since March 2021, after their terms expired. This inactivity has reportedly deprived tribal communities of their constitutional rights to grassroots self-governance, and has stalled local administration and development.
Despite a 2022 directive from the Tripura High Court to hold elections by November 2022, the order remains unfulfilled, prompting continued calls from political entities, including TIPRA Motha, to expedite the electoral process and re-establish democratic governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths
Railways Announces Special Train Service for Durga Puja Festivities
Market Volatility Persists as Fed Signals Interest Rate Decision
IIT Council decides to frame policy to push translational research and product development in Indian campuses: Officials.
Historic Ensemble: 7,000 Women Unite in Barpeta for Record-Breaking Thiyanam Recital