Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Delayed Tripura Village Elections Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission over delays in Village Committee elections in tribal areas. Over 587 committees remain non-functional, hindering local governance and development. Political parties demand urgent elections to restore democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:34 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: Delayed Tripura Village Elections Under Scrutiny
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing notices to both the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission due to the persistent delay in holding Village Committee elections in Tripura's tribal regions.

The Apex Court's notice followed a petition highlighting that around 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council have been inactive since March 2021, after their terms expired. This inactivity has reportedly deprived tribal communities of their constitutional rights to grassroots self-governance, and has stalled local administration and development.

Despite a 2022 directive from the Tripura High Court to hold elections by November 2022, the order remains unfulfilled, prompting continued calls from political entities, including TIPRA Motha, to expedite the electoral process and re-establish democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India
2
RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

 India
3
Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

 United States
4
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025