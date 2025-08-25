Supreme Court Steps In: Delayed Tripura Village Elections Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing notices to both the Election Commission of India and the Tripura State Election Commission due to the persistent delay in holding Village Committee elections in Tripura's tribal regions.

The Apex Court's notice followed a petition highlighting that around 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council have been inactive since March 2021, after their terms expired. This inactivity has reportedly deprived tribal communities of their constitutional rights to grassroots self-governance, and has stalled local administration and development.

Despite a 2022 directive from the Tripura High Court to hold elections by November 2022, the order remains unfulfilled, prompting continued calls from political entities, including TIPRA Motha, to expedite the electoral process and re-establish democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)