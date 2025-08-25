Trump Warns of Consequences Over Putin-Zelenskiy Meeting
President Donald Trump indicated potential consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fail to meet. His statement suggests the importance of dialogue between the leaders, emphasizing the geopolitical impact of their interactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:47 IST
President Donald Trump issued a warning on Monday regarding the possible implications should Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not conduct a meeting.
Trump highlighted the significance of this diplomatic engagement and hinted at potential consequences in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The meeting is seen as crucial in addressing issues between Russia and Ukraine, with the international community closely monitoring the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
