Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

The Supreme Court, on Monday, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Justice Jasti Chelameswar. This SIT has been tasked with investigating allegations concerning the illegal acquisition and abuse of animals at the Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Supreme Court has mandated the SIT to conclude its inquiry and submit a report by September 12, with the next hearing scheduled for September 15.

This four-member SIT will also evaluate compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade norms, animal welfare standards, and environmental concerns as stipulated by the court. The Supreme Court's decision follows a plea from CR Jaya Sukin, who claims animals are illicitly procured and housed at Vantara under the guise of a rescue and rehabilitation facility. Allegations include the trafficking of elephants, birds, and other endangered species.

Although the apex court observed that the allegations against Vantara lacked substantial evidence, which ordinarily leads to the case's dismissal, it opted not to solicit responses from Vantara's proprietors. It emphasized that inviting a counter-response from the private respondent or other entities would be redundant. The bench, comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale, rationalized the call for an independent inquiry due to claims suggesting that statutory bodies or courts are neglectful in executing their mandates without fact verification.

