Left Menu

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

The Supreme Court has established a Special Investigation Team to investigate allegations of illegal animal acquisition and abuse at the Vantara Zoological Centre. The team will review compliance with wildlife and environmental laws, amid claims of smuggling endangered species. The final report is due by September 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:32 IST
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Justice Jasti Chelameswar. This SIT has been tasked with investigating allegations concerning the illegal acquisition and abuse of animals at the Vantara Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Supreme Court has mandated the SIT to conclude its inquiry and submit a report by September 12, with the next hearing scheduled for September 15.

This four-member SIT will also evaluate compliance with wildlife protection laws, international trade norms, animal welfare standards, and environmental concerns as stipulated by the court. The Supreme Court's decision follows a plea from CR Jaya Sukin, who claims animals are illicitly procured and housed at Vantara under the guise of a rescue and rehabilitation facility. Allegations include the trafficking of elephants, birds, and other endangered species.

Although the apex court observed that the allegations against Vantara lacked substantial evidence, which ordinarily leads to the case's dismissal, it opted not to solicit responses from Vantara's proprietors. It emphasized that inviting a counter-response from the private respondent or other entities would be redundant. The bench, comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale, rationalized the call for an independent inquiry due to claims suggesting that statutory bodies or courts are neglectful in executing their mandates without fact verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025