Farewell to a Legend: Celebrating the MiG-21's Legacy and Service

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 Bison, known for its historic aerial successes, will soon be phased out. This iconic jet has played a crucial role in India's military history, notably shooting down a Pakistani F-16 in 2019 and participating in numerous conflicts since its induction in 1963.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:22 IST
MiG-21 fighter jet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The legendary MiG-21 Bison of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to retire, leaving behind a storied legacy of 60 years. The jet made headlines in 2019 when it shot down a Pakistani F-16 during the Balakot conflict, showcasing its enduring operational prowess.

Wing Commander Jaideep Singh affirmed the MiG-21's historical importance, highlighting its combat role in the 1971 war where it was pivotal in forcing the surrender of Pakistani forces, as well as its deployment in various operations, including the recent Operation Sindoor in 2025.

The MiG-21, first inducted in 1963, is seen as the backbone of India's air defense. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently flew a sortie to honor its service, as the IAF looks to replace it with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in September 2023.

