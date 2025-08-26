Boosting Tibet: China's Strategic Industrial Aid Initiative
Chinese state-owned enterprises are urged to expand industrial aid to Tibet, focusing on infrastructure development and local industry enhancement. Projects include a huge hydropower initiative and a new railway. This push aims to improve livelihoods, enhance national unity, and ensure border stability, following President Xi Jinping's recent visit.
Chinese state-owned enterprises are being instructed to ramp up their industrial aid initiatives in Tibet. The Chinese state assets regulator highlighted the need for increased infrastructure investment and the development of industries that align with Tibet's unique geographical conditions.
Major projects, such as the world's largest hydropower plant on the Yarlung Zangbo River and a new railway line connecting Tibet to Sichuan, are being encouraged. The initiative, following President Xi Jinping's visit to Tibet last week, is aimed at significantly improving local livelihoods and fostering national unity.
This strategic focus also includes employment assistance for graduates and aims to strengthen border stability and security through projects, industrial cooperation, and cultural exchanges, as emphasized by the commission's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
