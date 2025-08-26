Left Menu

Political Clash Intensifies Over Border Security in Assam

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questions the Assam government's handling of illegal infiltration, blaming the BJP for continued issues despite being in power for a decade. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defends his administration, criticizing Syeda Hameed for comments perceived to support illegal Bangladeshi settlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:11 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has scrutinized the Assam government's management of border security, citing persistent illegal infiltration as a major concern. Gogoi pointedly asked why, even after nearly ten years of BJP rule, infiltrators continue to enter the state.

The Congress leader emphasized his party's firm stance against illegal Bangladeshi residents, asserting that both the Assam government and the central administration have the responsibility to prevent such infiltrations. He accused the government of failing to act on suspected illegal residents, instead focusing on political gains. Gogoi warned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's infiltration strategy, which allegedly failed in Jharkhand, is likely to falter in Assam as well.

Chief Minister Sarma defended his government's position, criticizing Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, for allegedly endorsing illegal settlers in Assam. In a social media post, Sarma staunchly declared that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam and suggested that sympathizers should accommodate them elsewhere, emphasizing the resolve to protect Assamese identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

