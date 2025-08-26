Political Clash Intensifies Over Border Security in Assam

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has scrutinized the Assam government's management of border security, citing persistent illegal infiltration as a major concern. Gogoi pointedly asked why, even after nearly ten years of BJP rule, infiltrators continue to enter the state.

The Congress leader emphasized his party's firm stance against illegal Bangladeshi residents, asserting that both the Assam government and the central administration have the responsibility to prevent such infiltrations. He accused the government of failing to act on suspected illegal residents, instead focusing on political gains. Gogoi warned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's infiltration strategy, which allegedly failed in Jharkhand, is likely to falter in Assam as well.

Chief Minister Sarma defended his government's position, criticizing Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, for allegedly endorsing illegal settlers in Assam. In a social media post, Sarma staunchly declared that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam and suggested that sympathizers should accommodate them elsewhere, emphasizing the resolve to protect Assamese identity.

