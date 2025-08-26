Chinese Markets Experience Volatile Uptick Led by Consumption Stocks

On Tuesday, China's stock markets showed slight gains during a day of volatile trading, with consumption-related stocks spearheading the uplift. Investors engaged in sector rotation following a recent rally.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite Index incremented by 0.1%, marking a new decade high despite an earlier drop. Similarly, the blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.1%, reaching its highest since July 2022.

Caution emerged as technical indicators, such as the relative strength index, pointed towards possible market overheating. Nevertheless, strong earnings, fair valuations, policy support, and substantial cash reserves continued to favor equities, as stated by HSBC's Asia Pacific equity strategist.

