Anlon Healthcare Embarks on IPO for Expansion in Pharmaceutical Sector
Anlon Healthcare Limited is set to open its IPO on August 26, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 121.03 Crores. The funds will support establishing new manufacturing facilities, repaying debt, and meeting working capital needs. The IPO signifies strategic growth and integration in India's booming pharmaceutical sector.
- Country:
- India
Anlon Healthcare Limited, a chemical manufacturing company specializing in high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates, plans to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025. The IPO aims to raise ₹ 121.03 Crores, listing shares on both NSE and BSE.
The company will issue 1,33,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, priced between ₹ 86 and ₹ 91 per share. The allocation is such that Qualified Institutional Buyers take 75%, Non-Institutional Investors 15%, and Individual Investors 10%.
Proceeds will fund a new manufacturing facility in Palghar, debt repayment, and working capital requirements. This effort is part of their strategic expansion in India's growing pharmaceutical industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Pilot Training Hub in Mumbai to Elevate India's Aviation Sector
Quad Powers Unite: India's Strategic Stance with Japan and Beyond
Reddy's Candidature Stirs South Indian Political Battle
Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch
In last decade, electronics production in India rose by 500 per cent, mobile production by 2,700 pc and defence production by 200 pc: PM.