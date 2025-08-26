Left Menu

Anlon Healthcare Embarks on IPO for Expansion in Pharmaceutical Sector

Anlon Healthcare Limited is set to open its IPO on August 26, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 121.03 Crores. The funds will support establishing new manufacturing facilities, repaying debt, and meeting working capital needs. The IPO signifies strategic growth and integration in India's booming pharmaceutical sector.

Anlon Healthcare Limited, a chemical manufacturing company specializing in high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates, plans to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025. The IPO aims to raise ₹ 121.03 Crores, listing shares on both NSE and BSE.

The company will issue 1,33,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, priced between ₹ 86 and ₹ 91 per share. The allocation is such that Qualified Institutional Buyers take 75%, Non-Institutional Investors 15%, and Individual Investors 10%.

Proceeds will fund a new manufacturing facility in Palghar, debt repayment, and working capital requirements. This effort is part of their strategic expansion in India's growing pharmaceutical industry.

