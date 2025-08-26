Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and PM Modi Advocate for 'Swadeshi' This Festive Season

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has called upon residents and merchants to support Indian-made goods. In a statement to ANI, Pathak emphasized aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing appeal to prioritize 'Swadeshi' products to bolster local manufacturing and economic independence.

Elevating this as a significant movement in Uttar Pradesh under PM Modi's leadership, Pathak echoed the Prime Minister's address where he urged the nation to choose Indian products during festive times like Navratri and Diwali. Modi asserts that favoring indigenous items could strengthen national self-reliance and economic growth.

In Ahmedabad, PM Modi inaugurated several development projects, reiterating his call for 'Swadeshi' and urging both consumers and retailers to favor locally made products. Highlighting the festivals as an opportunity for cultural and economic celebration, he invited citizens to make choices that enhance prosperity. Modi promised upcoming GST reforms, tagging them as a 'double bonus of happiness,' indicating potential economic relief akin to a 'double Diwali gift'.

