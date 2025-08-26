Left Menu

Gujarat Erupts with Pride: PM Modi Launches Suzuki's e-VITARA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle, the e-VITARA, in Ahmedabad. This milestone marks India as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, while also advancing India's green energy and clean technology goals.

26-08-2025
Honorary Consul of Japan Mukesh Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event for Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Suzuki's first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e-VITARA, at their motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. This day marks a significant achievement as Gujarat strengthens its ties with Japan, according to Mukesh Patel, Honorary Consul of Japan. The e-VITARA will be produced exclusively in India and exported to around 100 countries, signaling a major stride towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The e-VITARA initiative is not just a feat of engineering excellence, but also positions India as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. PM Modi emphasized the importance of this project in his commitment to Make in India and advancing India as a leader in green mobility. The new era of BEVs will see exports reach advanced markets, including Europe and Japan.

Further emphasizing India's push towards self-reliance in green energy, Modi also launched the next phase of the battery ecosystem development. The new TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, will start local production of hybrid battery electrodes, ensuring more than 80% of the battery value is manufactured domestically. This move is set to boost India's capabilities in clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing.

