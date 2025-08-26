Left Menu

Kerala Intensifies Battle Against Water-Borne Diseases with ‘Water is Life’ Campaign

Amid rising cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged local authorities to bolster prevention efforts. The state launches the 'Water is Life' campaign to combat water-borne diseases, focusing on chlorinating wells and cleaning water tanks. The initiative seeks to make Kerala the cleanest state in India.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an uptick in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on local self-governance bodies to enhance preventive measures. Currently, 18 active cases have been identified across several districts, with a total of 41 cases reported this year, underscoring the urgent need for action.

To combat this threat, the state government has initiated the 'Water is Life' campaign, aimed at preventing water-borne diseases. The initiative involves collaboration among the Health Department, Local Self-Government Department, General Education Department, and Haritha Keralam Mission. The campaign is set for August 30 and 31, when efforts will focus on chlorinating wells and cleaning water tanks statewide.

Furthermore, the campaign addresses a broader goal of making Kerala the nation's cleanest state under the Waste-Free New Kerala initiative. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for local governance bodies to take an active role in planning and executing the campaign effectively, ensuring its widespread impact and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

