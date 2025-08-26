Tensions Rise as Iran and E3 Nations Meet Over Nuclear Deal Deadlock

Senior officials from Iran and Europe's top three powers are due to convene in Geneva on Tuesday. The meeting aims to address western demands for Iran to resume nuclear inspections and diplomacy or risk the reimposition of lifted sanctions under the 2015 agreement.

France, Britain, and Germany, collectively known as the E3, have warned of triggering the 'snapback' of sanctions at the UN Security Council by October 18, coinciding with the expiry of a decade-old nuclear deal. The countries are expected to decide by the end of August, contingent on Iran's concessions for possibly extending talks.

The talks remain fraught as Iran expresses anger over U.S. and Israeli actions against its nuclear facilities. Tensions escalate with the E3 intent on determining Iran's commitment to their conditions, amid accusations that Tehran seeks to delay negotiations strategically.