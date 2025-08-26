Congress Sets Precedent with MLA Suspension Amidst Allegations
Kerala's opposition leader, VD Satheesan, praised Congress for suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amidst allegations, setting a political precedent. Satheesan criticized Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for protecting accused officials. The Congress's stance reflects a commitment to principles and women's rights, challenging CPI(M)'s alleged double standards in misconduct cases.
In a bold move, opposition leader VD Satheesan praised the Kerala Congress for setting a 'shining example' in the state's political arena by suspending MLA Rahul Mamkootathil despite no formal complaints being lodged. Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, Satheesan criticized Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging media to question him about alleged 'sex offenders' in his office.
Suspended amidst allegations of obscene behavior from writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George, Mamkootathil resigned from his role as State President of the Youth Congress. However, he remains a legislator. Satheesan warned the CPI(M) against complacency, hinting at potential revelations that could shock the state.
The Congress leader accused the CPI(M) of double standards, alleging that the party shields officials facing serious misconduct allegations, including hawala money controversies. He urged CPI(M) to demand resignation from their own accused MLA, emphasizing Congress's pro-women stance in Mamkootathil's case.
