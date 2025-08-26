Left Menu

Rouble Rallies Ahead of Month-End Taxes Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Russian rouble strengthens against the dollar as exporters sell foreign currency to meet tax obligations. Despite geopolitical tensions and declining export revenues, the rouble gains due to the impending tax payments. Meanwhile, fluctuations against the yuan and crude prices continue to influence Russia's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:11 IST
Rouble Rallies Ahead of Month-End Taxes Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The rouble strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by the nearing month-end tax payments that see exporters selling their foreign currency earnings to meet local liabilities. At 0900 GMT, data from LSEG revealed that the rouble had risen by 0.55% to 80.25 against the dollar.

Despite this gain, the rouble saw a slight decline of 0.1% to 11.19 against China's yuan, the most-traded foreign currency in the Russian market. This followed a month-low on Monday, when the rouble fell to 11.29 against the yuan. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil experienced a dip of 1.02%, trading at $68.07 per barrel, as concerns over potential disruptions to Russian fuel supplies loomed.

The backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and the risk of reduced export revenues, exacerbated by Ukrainian assaults on Russian energy infrastructure, continue to challenge the rouble's stability. However, upcoming tax payments on August 28, including a significant mineral extraction tax for July, are expected to provide some support. Reuters estimates this tax to amount to approximately 575 billion roubles, up from 543 billion roubles in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

 India
3
Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

 India
4
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025