India Powers Forward: PM Modi Champions Futuristic Industries and Global Manufacturing

In a significant push towards futuristic industries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's renewed focus on sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and critical minerals, underscoring Mission Manufacturing. Speaking in Ahmedabad while launching Maruti Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, Modi emphasized India's commitment to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse.

The Prime Minister outlined plans for semiconductor sector expansion, with six plants under development and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission to explore and harness vital resources. He also highlighted India's strides in green energy, inaugurating a groundbreaking lithium-ion battery facility in Gujarat to support hybrid and electric vehicles production.

Modi's vision for India's manufacturing future includes exporting home-manufactured electric vehicles to 100 countries, reflecting a broader drive for Make in India, Make for the World. Praising Maruti Suzuki's efforts in accepting challenges like developing hybrid ambulances, Modi reiterated the potential for clean energy and mobility to drive India's economic growth while strengthening international partnerships, especially with Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)