India Powers Forward: PM Modi Champions Futuristic Industries and Global Manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's ambitious shift towards futuristic industries, emphasizing Mission Manufacturing and green energy advancements. At the launch of Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle in Ahmedabad, he outlined steps to boost semiconductor manufacturing and the rare earth magnet sector, enhancing India's global manufacturing prowess and clean mobility initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push towards futuristic industries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's renewed focus on sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and critical minerals, underscoring Mission Manufacturing. Speaking in Ahmedabad while launching Maruti Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, Modi emphasized India's commitment to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse.
The Prime Minister outlined plans for semiconductor sector expansion, with six plants under development and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission to explore and harness vital resources. He also highlighted India's strides in green energy, inaugurating a groundbreaking lithium-ion battery facility in Gujarat to support hybrid and electric vehicles production.
Modi's vision for India's manufacturing future includes exporting home-manufactured electric vehicles to 100 countries, reflecting a broader drive for Make in India, Make for the World. Praising Maruti Suzuki's efforts in accepting challenges like developing hybrid ambulances, Modi reiterated the potential for clean energy and mobility to drive India's economic growth while strengthening international partnerships, especially with Japan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In the coming times, focus will be on futuristic industries and India is taking off in the semiconductor sector: PM Modi in Gujarat.
World will drive electric vehicles that say Made in India: PM Modi after inaugurating e-vehicle plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat.
Federal Intervention in Semiconductor Sector Sparks Industry Debate
India Gears Up for Semicon 2.0: Paving the Future of Semiconductor Manufacturing
Electric Vehicles Cruise Free: Toll Exemption on India’s Longest Sea Bridge