Left Menu

India Powers Forward: PM Modi Champions Futuristic Industries and Global Manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's ambitious shift towards futuristic industries, emphasizing Mission Manufacturing and green energy advancements. At the launch of Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle in Ahmedabad, he outlined steps to boost semiconductor manufacturing and the rare earth magnet sector, enhancing India's global manufacturing prowess and clean mobility initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:35 IST
India Powers Forward: PM Modi Champions Futuristic Industries and Global Manufacturing
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards futuristic industries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's renewed focus on sectors like semiconductor manufacturing and critical minerals, underscoring Mission Manufacturing. Speaking in Ahmedabad while launching Maruti Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, Modi emphasized India's commitment to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse.

The Prime Minister outlined plans for semiconductor sector expansion, with six plants under development and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission to explore and harness vital resources. He also highlighted India's strides in green energy, inaugurating a groundbreaking lithium-ion battery facility in Gujarat to support hybrid and electric vehicles production.

Modi's vision for India's manufacturing future includes exporting home-manufactured electric vehicles to 100 countries, reflecting a broader drive for Make in India, Make for the World. Praising Maruti Suzuki's efforts in accepting challenges like developing hybrid ambulances, Modi reiterated the potential for clean energy and mobility to drive India's economic growth while strengthening international partnerships, especially with Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

 India
3
Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

 India
4
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025