Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies' US arm, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured an order to supply 452 MW of solar modules to an American utility-scale solar developer. Scheduled for delivery in FY2026-27, this underscores India's growing role in the global renewable energy supply chain and the US's embrace of Indian manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:53 IST
Waaree Energies has announced a significant achievement with its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, securing an order to provide 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a key American developer focused on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.

This deal showcases Waaree's expanding influence in the North American market and represents a major shift as the US seeks to leverage Indian manufacturing expertise to meet its decarbonization objectives.

The agreement is a testament to India's burgeoning reputation as a reliable partner in renewable energy, reinforcing a strategic pivot in global supply chains towards diverse, trusted sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

