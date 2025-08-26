Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order
Waaree Energies' US arm, Waaree Solar Americas, has secured an order to supply 452 MW of solar modules to an American utility-scale solar developer. Scheduled for delivery in FY2026-27, this underscores India's growing role in the global renewable energy supply chain and the US's embrace of Indian manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
Waaree Energies has announced a significant achievement with its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, securing an order to provide 452 MW of advanced solar modules to a key American developer focused on utility-scale solar and energy storage projects.
This deal showcases Waaree's expanding influence in the North American market and represents a major shift as the US seeks to leverage Indian manufacturing expertise to meet its decarbonization objectives.
The agreement is a testament to India's burgeoning reputation as a reliable partner in renewable energy, reinforcing a strategic pivot in global supply chains towards diverse, trusted sources.
