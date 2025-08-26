RSS Centennial: Unity, Self-reliance, and a New National Narrative

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced its centenary celebrations with a grand three-day event in Delhi. The inaugural day featured a speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who emphasized unity, self-reliance, and the foundational purpose of the RSS amid reactions from political leaders and prominent public figures.

Notable attendees including yoga guru Ramdev lauded the address, calling RSS a nationalist organization rooted in Indian ethos aimed at placing the nation atop global hierarchies. The discourse covered various sectors like education, culture, and politics, encouraging a unified contribution towards a progressive India.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari viewed the celebrations as a platform to counter the 'misinformation' surrounding the RSS, while Union Minister SP Singh Baghel congratulated the organization on its milestone, looking forward to the forthcoming Amrit Kaal. VHP International President Alok Kumar stressed the need for continuous dialogue between the RSS and society for a unified effort.

Deepa Malik, president of the Paralympic Committee of India, found inspiration in Bhagwat's vision, emphasizing dedication and patriotism towards national service. As the celebrations continue across the country, the event heralds a pivotal moment for the RSS as it embarks on a new century of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)