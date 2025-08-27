High-Stakes Drama: Robbery Suspects Injured in Shootout, CBI Nabs Corrupt Constable

In a dramatic turn of events in Delhi, two robbery suspects identified as Raju alias Kangaroo and Ravi alias Gotia, were wounded in a police encounter in the Keshavpuram area. Following the operation, a mobile phone stolen in previous incidents was recovered from Ravi. Both suspects were immediately hospitalized for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made their move against corruption, arresting a head constable caught accepting a bribe at Ashok Vihar Police Station. The arrest came after a tip-off from lawyer Om Prakash Sharma, who alleged that the constable was part of a scheme demanding hefty bribes to settle complaints.

The CBI's operation led to the arrest of head constable Raj Kumar, now remanded in judicial custody. The scandalous operations have shed light on internal corruption within the police force, as forensic teams continue to gather evidence at both sites. Allegations suggest further involvement from senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)