High-Stakes Drama: Robbery Suspects Injured in Shootout, CBI Nabs Corrupt Constable
Two robbery suspects were injured during a police encounter in Delhi, while a corrupt head constable was arrested by CBI for accepting a bribe. The ongoing investigations have involved forensic teams, and the court has remanded the arrested constable to custody as part of a larger bribery probe.
In a dramatic turn of events in Delhi, two robbery suspects identified as Raju alias Kangaroo and Ravi alias Gotia, were wounded in a police encounter in the Keshavpuram area. Following the operation, a mobile phone stolen in previous incidents was recovered from Ravi. Both suspects were immediately hospitalized for treatment.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made their move against corruption, arresting a head constable caught accepting a bribe at Ashok Vihar Police Station. The arrest came after a tip-off from lawyer Om Prakash Sharma, who alleged that the constable was part of a scheme demanding hefty bribes to settle complaints.
The CBI's operation led to the arrest of head constable Raj Kumar, now remanded in judicial custody. The scandalous operations have shed light on internal corruption within the police force, as forensic teams continue to gather evidence at both sites. Allegations suggest further involvement from senior police officials.
