Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Robbery Suspects Injured in Shootout, CBI Nabs Corrupt Constable

Two robbery suspects were injured during a police encounter in Delhi, while a corrupt head constable was arrested by CBI for accepting a bribe. The ongoing investigations have involved forensic teams, and the court has remanded the arrested constable to custody as part of a larger bribery probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:33 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Robbery Suspects Injured in Shootout, CBI Nabs Corrupt Constable
Delhi police at the scene (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Delhi, two robbery suspects identified as Raju alias Kangaroo and Ravi alias Gotia, were wounded in a police encounter in the Keshavpuram area. Following the operation, a mobile phone stolen in previous incidents was recovered from Ravi. Both suspects were immediately hospitalized for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made their move against corruption, arresting a head constable caught accepting a bribe at Ashok Vihar Police Station. The arrest came after a tip-off from lawyer Om Prakash Sharma, who alleged that the constable was part of a scheme demanding hefty bribes to settle complaints.

The CBI's operation led to the arrest of head constable Raj Kumar, now remanded in judicial custody. The scandalous operations have shed light on internal corruption within the police force, as forensic teams continue to gather evidence at both sites. Allegations suggest further involvement from senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025