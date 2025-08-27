U.S.-India Trade Dispute Escalates with Increased Tariffs

Tensions between the United States and India have heightened as U.S. President Donald Trump implemented increased tariffs on Indian goods, reaching up to 50%. This move is part of escalating trade tensions between the two nations, once considered strong strategic partners.

Efforts to negotiate a trade agreement fell through as disagreements persisted, particularly over agricultural import duties and India's purchase of Russian oil. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of national interests, expressing an unwavering stance against the imposed tariffs.

The tariffs come amid unfruitful negotiations and have raised concerns about the future of bilateral trade relations, impacting both economies. The situation remains delicate as each side stands firm on their respective positions, with no imminent resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)