Delhi Launches Sterilisation and Vaccination Drive Following Supreme Court Orders on Stray Dogs

The Delhi government is set to launch a sterilisation and vaccination campaign targeting stray dogs, adhering to the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023, as decreed by the Supreme Court. The court's directive stipulates the release of sterilised and immunised stray dogs, excluding those with rabies or demonstrating aggressive behavior, seeking a significant stride in humane stray management.

Of Delhi's 78 government veterinary hospitals, 24 are being converted into vaccination centers, officials confirmed. This aligns with the Supreme Court's recognition of the Lucknow ABC model as a national standard for effective dog management, now expanding its scope to all states and union territories, aiming for a seamless national policy.

In addition to governmental efforts, NGOs, private veterinarians, and volunteers are joining the initiative with an emphasis on humane treatment. The 2016 survey estimated Delhi's stray population at around 800,000, highlighting the drive's potential impact. The Supreme Court has ordered that infected dogs be kept in shelters post-sterilisation rather than returning to the streets, modifying prior rules.

In parallel, the Shimla Municipal Corporation embarks on a critical initiative, fitting stray dogs with GPS-enabled collars featuring QR codes to digitally log vaccination status and location. This measure, part of an anti-rabies drive, is innovative and aimed at reducing the patchy rabies outbreak record.

According to Mayor Surinder Chauhan, the initiative aims to combat rabies-related fatalities and bolster public safety, with Shimla potentially being India's first city to employ such technology. The program also marks the beginning of India's first official dog census, paving the way for future welfare endeavors.

