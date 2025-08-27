Revolutionizing Support: The Shift from NDIS to Thriving Kids for Autistic Children

The looming transition of autistic children with developmental delays away from Australia's National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to the new Thriving Kids program has sparked widespread concern among parents and professionals. Starting mid-2027, these changes focus on fostering support via community services over the current centralized benefits.

NDIS Minister Mark Butler's reference to "mild to moderate autism" has added to the confusion, emphasizing a need to redefine terms for clarity. Autism is a lifelong condition; this mischaracterization underscores how crucial precise language is in policy-making that affects vulnerable groups.

The move signals a shift towards a stepped-care model aiming for personalized yet scalable support. Experts stress that meticulous design and co-creation with families are vital to this promise of transforming autism support, distinguishing it from another policy that risks falling short.

