Russia's Fuel Supply Crisis: Drones, Shortages, and Inflation

Fuel shortages have hit several regions in Russia, with gas stations running dry and long queues becoming a common sight. The shortages result from recent Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, inflated demand from vacationing and farming activities, and escalating prices.

Areas like the Far East and Crimea are experiencing significant fuel scarcity. Local reports indicate prices have escalated sharply, with attempts to sell fuel online at inflated rates. Officials, in some areas, have resorted to rationing or ceasing sales altogether in response to the crisis.

This issue has been compounded by inflation reducing profitability for suppliers and the disruption of Russian transportation by drone strikes. However, experts note that Moscow has largely been spared, remaining well-supplied, while the government seeks solutions to ease the shortfall.