Crackdown on Tobacco Smuggling: GST Authorities Seize Crore Worth of Illicit Cigarettes

GST authorities have uncovered 61 instances of illicit tobacco products, seizing assets worth Rs 104.38 crore in April-June 2025. Smuggling is driven by high taxes on high-margin goods like tobacco, leading to increased enforcement efforts. A new mechanism aims to reduce tax evasion and illegal trade.

Updated: 27-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:01 IST
The GST authorities have caught illegal tobacco product operations, recovering Rs 104.38 crore in the first quarter of this financial year, according to government data.

Detected between April and June, these cases highlight the increasing challenge local and national agencies face in curbing tobacco smuggling.

High taxes on items like cigarettes have fueled smuggling, prompting authorities to establish stricter controls and enforcement measures.

