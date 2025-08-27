Massive Russian Drone Strikes Cripple Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Overnight, Russia launched a major drone offensive on Ukraine's energy and gas transport infrastructure, striking six Ukrainian regions. The attacks left more than 100,000 residents without power, according to Ukrainian officials.

Significant damage was reported at gas transport sites in Poltava and crucial substations in Sumy. Despite energy restoration efforts, the strikes heightened Ukraine's existing energy crisis. This assault is part of Russia's intensified campaign against Ukrainian gas production facilities, amidst ongoing tensions.

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have intercepted 74 out of 95 drones, but several still reached their targets. Russia maintains its stance of not targeting civilians, arguing that infrastructure serves Ukraine's military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)