Massive Russian Drone Strikes Cripple Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure across six regions, leaving over 100,000 people without power. Key substations in Sumy and other regions were impacted, exacerbating Ukraine's gas shortage amid ongoing conflict. Ukrainian officials condemned the attacks as targeting civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russia launched a major drone offensive on Ukraine's energy and gas transport infrastructure, striking six Ukrainian regions. The attacks left more than 100,000 residents without power, according to Ukrainian officials.

Significant damage was reported at gas transport sites in Poltava and crucial substations in Sumy. Despite energy restoration efforts, the strikes heightened Ukraine's existing energy crisis. This assault is part of Russia's intensified campaign against Ukrainian gas production facilities, amidst ongoing tensions.

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have intercepted 74 out of 95 drones, but several still reached their targets. Russia maintains its stance of not targeting civilians, arguing that infrastructure serves Ukraine's military objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

