Ukraine Opens Bidding for Strategic Lithium Investment

Ukraine has initiated a tender for the lithium deposit site 'Dobra' located in the Kirovohrad region, according to a statement from Kyiv's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Wednesday.

This marks the first project under a collaborative investment fund involving the United States.

'The site holds substantial lithium reserves, which are crucial for energy and technology sectors,' Svyrydenko commented via the Telegram app, underscoring Ukraine's aim to secure an investor committed to both extraction and enhancing value-added production within the country.