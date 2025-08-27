Left Menu

Ukraine Opens Bidding for Strategic Lithium Investment

Ukraine has announced a tender for the 'Dobra' lithium deposit in the Kirovohrad region, seeking investment from the U.S. to develop extraction and value-added production, highlighting lithium's strategic importance in energy and technology. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized the project's significance for Ukraine's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has initiated a tender for the lithium deposit site 'Dobra' located in the Kirovohrad region, according to a statement from Kyiv's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, on Wednesday.

This marks the first project under a collaborative investment fund involving the United States.

'The site holds substantial lithium reserves, which are crucial for energy and technology sectors,' Svyrydenko commented via the Telegram app, underscoring Ukraine's aim to secure an investor committed to both extraction and enhancing value-added production within the country.

