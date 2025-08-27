Left Menu

Thackeray Unity: Uddhav and Raj's Strategic Alliance for Mumbai's Municipal Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray during Ganesh Chaturthi, amidst discussions of a political alliance for upcoming municipal elections. Their potential partnership aims to harness Marathi unity for electoral success, following a joint rally where the Thackeray brothers pledged their commitment to work together.

In a significant political development, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), visited his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, at his Mumbai residence during Ganesh Chaturthi. This meeting comes amid rising speculation about a political alliance between the two parties for the forthcoming municipal elections.

The visit, which included Uddhav's family members, follows earlier prayers at prominent local sites such as Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli and Lalbaugcha Raja. Talks of an impending collaboration for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls have gained momentum in recent weeks.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Uddhav and Raj had previously allied at the Worli Dome in a joint rally post the Maharashtra government cancelling two Government Resolutions aimed at integrating Hindi as the third official language. The duo committed to leveraging their combined influence and the strength of the Marathi community to secure election victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

