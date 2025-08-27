Political War of Words: Haryana CM Accuses Congress of Stifling Democracy
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of undermining democracy and booth capturing during their governance. As Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar accuses BJP of 'vote chori', Saini's allegations amplify the ongoing political battle in Indian politics concerning electoral integrity and parliamentary disruptions.
In a biting critique of the Congress party, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday accused it of stifling democracy, claiming that the party resorted to booth capturing during its tenure. Saini's comments came amid heated parliamentary sessions marked by adjournments and protest actions by opposition parties.
"The Congress is the one that strangles democracy," CM Saini declared, further accusing the opposition of obstructing parliamentary proceedings with adjournment motions on issues they deemed problematic. "They brought the adjournment motion on issues they found problematic, yet when the government responded, they protested and walked out," he noted.
These remarks surface as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheads the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, making allegations of 'vote chori' or vote theft against the BJP. Gandhi criticized Amit Shah's assertion of the BJP's political dominance for the next 40 years, attributing it to alleged electoral manipulations.
