Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: High-Power Meeting to Tackle Flood and Rain Aftermath

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania calls a crucial meeting amid worsening flood and rain conditions, with Chamba and Kullu significantly affected. The session will assess damages and devise recovery strategies, focusing on disrupted connectivity as pilgrims remain stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: High-Power Meeting to Tackle Flood and Rain Aftermath
Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh faces a critical challenge as flood and rain conditions deteriorate, prompting Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to convene a high-power meeting. Scheduled for Thursday at the Assembly complex, the session will bring together senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India, the state PWD, and law enforcement to evaluate the extent of damage and set recovery plans in motion.

The Bharmaur region of Chamba is among the hardest hit, with road and telecommunication cuts leaving thousands of pilgrims on the Manimahesh Yatra stranded. Pathania expressed grave concern over the isolation of Chamba and partial isolation of Kullu, where essential services have collapsed, and restoration efforts face hurdles due to the magnitude of destruction.

Advocating for improved infrastructure management, Pathania stressed the National Highways Authority's role in road safety and disaster recovery, calling for scientifically sound construction practices. As the state's legislative assembly dedicates significant time to discuss these issues, Pathania suggests a legislative approach may be necessary to prevent future disasters, learning from international examples of mountain infrastructure. Legislators highlighted the urgency to equip Himachal Pradesh and similar hill states with a specialized infrastructure model.

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India
2
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
3
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
4
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025