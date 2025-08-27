Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: High-Power Meeting to Tackle Flood and Rain Aftermath

Himachal Pradesh faces a critical challenge as flood and rain conditions deteriorate, prompting Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to convene a high-power meeting. Scheduled for Thursday at the Assembly complex, the session will bring together senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India, the state PWD, and law enforcement to evaluate the extent of damage and set recovery plans in motion.

The Bharmaur region of Chamba is among the hardest hit, with road and telecommunication cuts leaving thousands of pilgrims on the Manimahesh Yatra stranded. Pathania expressed grave concern over the isolation of Chamba and partial isolation of Kullu, where essential services have collapsed, and restoration efforts face hurdles due to the magnitude of destruction.

Advocating for improved infrastructure management, Pathania stressed the National Highways Authority's role in road safety and disaster recovery, calling for scientifically sound construction practices. As the state's legislative assembly dedicates significant time to discuss these issues, Pathania suggests a legislative approach may be necessary to prevent future disasters, learning from international examples of mountain infrastructure. Legislators highlighted the urgency to equip Himachal Pradesh and similar hill states with a specialized infrastructure model.